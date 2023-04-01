CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.97. 755,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,058. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 38.9% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at $538,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $11,141,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,529,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCCS has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.