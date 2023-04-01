Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.9 %

CAT stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.