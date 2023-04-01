Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CARV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

