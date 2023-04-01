Carrier Global Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

