Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

