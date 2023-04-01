Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Block by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,804,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $68.65 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

