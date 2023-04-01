Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.
MEG opened at $35.67 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
