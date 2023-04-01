Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 29,922 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,922 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Up 3.1 %

Shopify stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

