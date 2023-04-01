Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 29,922 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,922 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

