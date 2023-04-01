Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 12,687 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

DIS opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

