Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Banta Asset Management LP grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 91,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

