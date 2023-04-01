Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,573 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Progyny worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,126,000 after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,650. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PGNY opened at $32.12 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

