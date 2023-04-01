Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $212.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $291.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.58.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

