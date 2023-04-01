Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Post worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Post by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Post by 20.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Post by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Post by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $98.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

