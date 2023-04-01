Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,880 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,740,000 after buying an additional 165,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

TMUS stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.