CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $45.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.28 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CarGurus by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

