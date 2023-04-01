CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Update

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

CareRx Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHHHF remained flat at $1.65 on Friday. CareRx has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHHHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CareRx from C$6.20 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of CareRx from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

