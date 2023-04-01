Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Sells 90,291 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV reduced its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,291 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for approximately 21.3% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $674,463,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.47. 123,652 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

