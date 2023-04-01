Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Sells 1,058 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV reduced its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 0.2% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 48,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:HYD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. 1,204,659 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.