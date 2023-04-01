Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Update

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,225,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $199,000.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

CMCA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 1,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,048. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

