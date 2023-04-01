CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.46

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.46 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 790,435 shares traded.

CAP-XX Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

Further Reading

