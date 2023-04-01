Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Cannae by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 549,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cannae has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

About Cannae

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.65. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Research analysts predict that Cannae will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

