Canaccord Genuity Group Trims PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Target Price to C$23.75

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSK. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.42.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 1.3 %

PSK opened at C$21.40 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$15.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0894436 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.18%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.