Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.93.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.