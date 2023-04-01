Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.22.

CALX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of CALX opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Calix by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Calix by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,796,000 after acquiring an additional 561,336 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,149,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

