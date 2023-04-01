Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 53,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 2.6 %

CMCL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 75,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.78. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

About Caledonia Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 531,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,756 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

