Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 53,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Caledonia Mining Stock Down 2.6 %
CMCL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 75,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.78. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.23.
Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.
