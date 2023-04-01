Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,009,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CCD stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $21.30. 64,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,349. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

