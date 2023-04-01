Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 308,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Caesarstone by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Caesarstone

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

