C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Bank of America

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCCC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised C4 Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.24.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Utpal Koppikar bought 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

