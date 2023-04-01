Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 979,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

BNR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.81. 102,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,706. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.20.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

