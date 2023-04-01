Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $733,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MET traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,143,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

