Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $558,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

