Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOM.U. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of HOM.U stock opened at C$13.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$481.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$21.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

