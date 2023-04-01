BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

BSQUARE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 49,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BSQUARE

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BSQUARE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

