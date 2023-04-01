Brokers Set Expectations for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.60 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $204.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

