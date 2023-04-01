Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT at $80.89

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

