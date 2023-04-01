Brokerages Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Target Price at $25.50

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

