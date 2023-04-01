Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) PT at $52.38

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

