Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.76. Broadwind shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 119,248 shares traded.

BWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadwind by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 106,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Broadwind by 16.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

