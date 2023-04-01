Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.76. Broadwind shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 119,248 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Broadwind Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Trading of Broadwind
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadwind (BWEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.