Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,225,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Broadcom by 731.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,129,000 after buying an additional 193,716 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.79 on Friday, reaching $641.54. 2,209,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $609.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.