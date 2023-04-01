Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Britvic Trading Up 0.4 %

BTVCY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 145,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376. Britvic has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $23.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

Get Britvic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 740 ($9.09) to GBX 750 ($9.21) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.