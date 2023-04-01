Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 4,420,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000.

Brinker International Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE EAT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,905. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

