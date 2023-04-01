Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

NIKE stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,659,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,675. The company has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

