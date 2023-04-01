Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,199 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.79. The company has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

