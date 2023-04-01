Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 40.7% in March

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Bridgestone Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,234. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

