Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 8,141 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

VOD remained flat at $11.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

