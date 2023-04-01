Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 468,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC remained flat at $37.38 during trading on Friday. 30,287,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,221,556. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

