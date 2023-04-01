Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.12. 2,702,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

