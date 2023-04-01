Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,338. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FAST. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.