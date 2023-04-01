Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.50 million-$99.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.45 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.59–$0.55 EPS.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. Braze has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Braze

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

