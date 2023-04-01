Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

